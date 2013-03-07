Rachel Zoe wants Kate Middleton as her client!

Kate Middleton refused to hire a stylist throughout her North American tour and she has proved that she doesn’t need an entourage to look good. Yet the Duchess of Cambridge has A-list stylists clamouring to dress her. Hollywood’s top celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe commended Kate’s fashion choices on US TV show Good Morning America, praising her “elegance” and “flawless” style.

SEE KATE MIDDLETON PICTURES FROM THE ROYAL TOUR

Not only does she “look good in everything,” enthused Zoe, but Kate is an “approachable” style icon. Despite the limelight, the newest member of the royal family is not opposed to recycling an outfit. In honour of Canada’s 144 birthday, Kate opted for the same white Nannette Reiss dress she wore for her official engagement portrait; this time, teamed with red heels and a red maple leaf hat. Kate’s fashion savviness grabbed our attention and we loved her for it.

Rachel Zoe, who is most famous for pioneering the bohemian style of the mid-Noughties (think Nicole Richie’s maxi-dresses and Mischa Barton’s statement jewellery) revealed that she would love to have Kate as her client. And what would the über stylist dress her in? “I'd love to see her wear a very tailored tuxedo, like a beautiful white tuxedo look would be really, really chic on her,” explained Zoe.

SEE KATE VS PIPPA MIDDLETON STYLE PICTURES

Having seen a preview of Zoe’s a/w collection, which happens to include a chic white wool and satin trouser suit, we would have to agree.

Rachel Zoe’s collection is available at Selfridges from mid-August.

By Banafsheh Hassanzadeh