Rachel Wiesz’ three-outfit-day

Brit actress Rachel Weisz took the Big Apple by storm yesterday with not one, not two but THREE stylish outings!

The new Mrs Daniel Craig kick-started the day in a flirty nude fit-and-flare dress with horizontal stripes on The Today Show, which films in New York’s bustling Times Square.

Then it was off to The Daily Show with Jon Stewart to promote her new thriller, The Whistleblower in a sharp little black dress teamed with lace peep-toe court shoes.

Rachel ended her busy day in a show-stopping red dress for the premiere of The Whistleblower. Phew!

By Maria Milano