Rachel Bilson's winter boot collection

When Rachel Bilson stepped out in California yesterday we couldn't help but fall head-over-heels in love with her sheepskin ankle booties; the Cuban heels, the off-beige hue and ankle-hugging cuffs are a true trend triumph!

And, that's not the only pair of boots Bilson has got us lusting over this season. Her beige buckled boots looking great worn with skirts and over jeans while her knee-high wedge boots are a true statement piece - sure to turn head this winter.

So, if you're looking for the perfect pair of boots for winter, why not take a leaf out of Rachel's fashion book?

Opt for shearling and sheepskin linings for warmth (try Gap's It-boots), wedge heels for attention-grabbing allure or buckled basics for everyday wear.

By Kat Webster