Rachel Bilson jets back from France for the Derek Lam and eBay block party

New York’s Soho saw the launch of Derek Lam’s collection on eBay, with Rachel Bilson and Rose Byrne there to celebrate…

From one fashion event to another, Rachel Bilson jetted back from Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Cruise collection fashion show in Antibes to NYC and the launch of designer Derek Lam’s collection with eBay.

SEE CHANEL PARTY PICS

Hosted in Derek Lam’s Soho store, party-goers filled the faux grass clad streets for an old fashioned block party with burgers and ice-cream handed out from NYC vans.

Models showcased the five designs Derek Lam's made especially for his collaboration with eBay – and are on sale now! – and so did the celebs with Rachel Bilson opting for the floral maxi dress and Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne choosing the deep-V pencil dress.

WORKWEAR: COLOUR-BLOCK PAIRS

Swapping her edgy leather shorts and blazer look in Antibes for the flowing floral maxi, Rachel proved she’s got the style know-how to pull of any look!

By Sarah Smith