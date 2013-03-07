PROMOTION: Have a sparkling Christmas with Swarovski

Dazzle the night away this Christmas with the latest collection by Swarovski. Crystals in every shape take centre stage to bring you a festive look that is both glamorous and chic.
The sophisticated Prime Time necklace and bracelet take inspiration from Art Deco with opulent baguette-cut crystals, while the Pleasure necklace is detailed with tiny crystal pavé – making it sparkle like shooting stars.
Striking Pin Up is perfect for grown-up allure, with a long necklace dotted with five Crystal Mesh spheres and, for a sharper look, there’s also a choker where smaller Crystal Mesh spheres are held together by a black ribbon.
Fashionably chic or timelessly classic, in Swarovski’s 2011 Christmas collection there is the right sparkler for every woman.
To view Swarovski’s 2011 collection, visit www.swarovski.com