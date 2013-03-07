PROMOTION: Have a sparkling Christmas with Swarovski

From shimmering necklaces to stunning cocktail rings, let Swarovski’s add magic to your Christmas

Dazzle the night away this Christmas with the latest collection by Swarovski. Crystals in every shape take centre stage to bring you a festive look that is both glamorous and chic.

The sophisticated Prime Time necklace and bracelet take inspiration from Art Deco with opulent baguette-cut crystals, while the Pleasure necklace is detailed with tiny crystal pavé – making it sparkle like shooting stars.

Striking Pin Up is perfect for grown-up allure, with a long necklace dotted with five Crystal Mesh spheres and, for a sharper look, there’s also a choker where smaller Crystal Mesh spheres are held together by a black ribbon.

Fashionably chic or timelessly classic, in Swarovski’s 2011 Christmas collection there is the right sparkler for every woman.

To view Swarovski’s 2011 collection, visit www.swarovski.com