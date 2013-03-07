PROMOTION - Be a winner this winter

Have access to all the latest PANDORA collections, events and exclusive PANDORA news and be in with a chance of winning a spectacular 14ct gold and pearl ring.

InStyle and PANDORA have teamed up to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a stunning 14ct Gold and Pearl Ring, worth £495.

This show-stopping yet delicate gold and pearl ring combines edgy design with a floral elegance, perfectly complementing all A/W trends. Not only does it make a serious impact when worn on its own, it’s also easily matched with an array of other PANDORA rings, leaving the lucky recipient to continue reinventing the look season after season.

If you want to be in with a chance of winning this stunning PANDORA ring then simply follow the link and sign up to PANDORA Club. Exclusive news and previews of the latest collections will find their way to you and you’ll be entered into the draw to win a show-stopping gold ring worth £495.

http://www.pandora.net/instyle