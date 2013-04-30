Proenza Schouler bring surf chic to Net-A-Porter with exclusive new fashion collection

Seaside staples get a seriously luxe makeover with Proenza Schouler's exclusive new capsule collection for Net-A-Porter…

Comprised of nine key pieces, Proenza Schouler's new collection for Net-A-Porter is set to the be the ultimate capsule wardrobe for your summer break.

Hitting the online shop in May, the limited edition pieces make up the first ever exclusive fashion collection by design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

SHOP PROENZA SCHOULER AT NET-A-PORTER

Describing the care-free vibe of the minis, sweaters and light jackets, the pair explain: "The collection was based on some of our favorite pieces from past pre-spring collections and riff on the idea of surf-inspired classics like the board short and the Baja pullover, but reinterpreted in luxe fabrics like leather and custom tweeds.

SHOP OUR EDITOR'S PICKS

"Net-A-Porter was one of the first stores to carry Proenza Schouler online, so we wanted to do something special to celebrate their continued support over the years."

It's sure to be a sell-out.

GET TOP TIPS FROM OUR SENIOR FASHION EDITOR, NATALIE HARTLEY, ON HOW TO WEAR LEATHER...