Pringle returns to LFW

September is shaping up to be the hottest London Fashion Week on record. With its 25th anniversary plans in full swing, the British Fashion Council has announced that yet another British brand is coming home. Pringle of Scotland is following in the footsteps of Burberry Prorsum and Matthew Williamson and staging its spring/summer show in our fair capital in a move which coincides with the brand's own 195 birthday.

Creative director, Clare Waight Keller, who originally studied for her MA in Fashion Knitwear at the Royal College of Art, said: "It is a very exciting year for fashion in London and we're proud to be returning to such a creative capital. As a British brand it is definitely an idea we've toyed with before, but this year provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate our British heritage and honour the BFC."

London Fashion Week will take place from 18 to 22 September at its new cultural home, Somerset House.

By Maria Milano