Pringle appoints new designer director

Alistair Carr named new design director for Pringle of Scotland following the departure of Claire Wright Keller

Pringle of Scotland has appointed Alistair Carr to be the new design director of the luxury fashion house. The British born designer, who has enjoyed a distinguished career at big-name houses, including Marni, Cacharel, Chloe and Balenciaga, is taking over the reins from Claire Wright Keller, who departed earlier this month.

SEE THE LATEST FASHION SHOW PHOTOS

Carr said: “I am proud to be joining Pringle and I’m excited to explore the rich heritage of this brand.”

We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next season!

By Maria Milano