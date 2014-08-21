Primark Just Got A New Competitor

We've already got Primark, Geroge at Asda, and Tesco's F&F for our budget clothing needs, but now there's a new discount retailer on the scene: Lidl.

As any seasoned Lidl shopper will know, few supermarkets can beat the German chain's competitively priced groceries – where else will a bottle of fizz and packet of smoked salmon leave you with change from a tenner? And now it seems Lidl is about to give its fellow discount chains a run for their money with a new purse-friendly womenswear collection, too.

From Monday, a range of 'high end, on trend' wardrobe staples will sit amongst the fridges and freezers, with ankle boots available for a mere £9.99, a leather-trimmed jacket at £14.99 and jeans for just £6.99. But if you want to snap up a bargain, you'd better be quick: like all of Lidl's products, they're only available while stocks last.

'This is the first time ever that we've done such a high-end fashion promotion and we're hugely excited about launching these lines on 25 August,' Lidl's Josie Stone told the Guardian.

'Not only are these jackets bang on trend for this season but they're also £15 a pop, which is unbeatable value for such high quality. So we'd advise customers to be quick getting down to stores on the 25th because they're likely to be snapped up very quickly.'

So will you be heading to Lidl for your next wardrobe pick-me-up, or will your trolley be filled strictly with foodstuffs?

By Olivia Marks