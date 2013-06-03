Primark are launching on ASOS!

Popular fashion retailers Primark and ASOS are combining to bring the affordable high street brand to the internet

Exciting news Primark fans, now you can shop your favourite buys directly online from ASOS.

The two fashion giants, who have both been hailed in the past for managing to buck the downward economic trend, have combined in a move that means budget fashion and the ease of online shopping are now combined.

PRIMARK SPRING SUMMER 2013 COLLECTION

With only a limited selection currently online, the edit includes plenty of summer dresses, denim wear and sports-luxe style tops - perfect gear for the summer season. "We can't imagine a British high street without Primark," says ASOS of the retail phenomenon on their site. "With their unique take on fast fashion and trends, Primark fans can get their award-winning affordable fashion." SHOP PARTY DRESSES

At the time of launching, all Primark for ASOS items are priced at under £25!

Want to check out what's available? Grab some Primark at ASOS goodies here.

GET INSTYLE FOR YOUR IPAD

WATCH: PRIMARK BEHIND THE SCENES SPRING SUMMER '13