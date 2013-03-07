Pretty as a picture

Rene Gruau, one of the most influential fashion illustrators of all time, is being remembered for his iconic drawings for Christian Dior fragrances with a stunning exhibition at Somerset House.

The late Gruau, who collaborated with the leading fashion designers of the last century, is credited with creating "a new ideal of feminine beauty" alongside his long-time friend Christian Dior.

The exhibition, entitled Dior Illustrated: René Gruau and the Line of Beauty (10 November to 9 January), coincides with a retrospective of the illustrator's work for 1940s fashion bible International Textiles at the Fashion Illustration Gallery (5 November to 4 December) and the Drawing Fashion exhibition at the Design Museum (3 November to 6 March). See why London has gone Gruau mad!

By Asha Joneja



