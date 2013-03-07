Pregnant Kate Hudson hits star-studded Chanel benefit

Chanel’s charity dinner in LA hosted celebs like Kate Hudson, Courteney Cox and Drew Barrymore, plus the most publicity-shy star in Hollywood…

On Saturday night, the crème de la crème of Hollywood threw on its Chanel glad rags and hit a star-studded benefit dinner hosted by the fashion house in support of the Natural Resources Defense Council's Ocean Initiative.

Pregnant Kate Hudson, who is due this summer, looked glowing in a black draped Elizabeth and James number teamed with nude Brian Atwood heels and a python-print Salvatore Ferragamo clutch as she partied with fellow mum-to-be Bryce Dallas Howard.

Sporting Chanel were Drew Barrymore, who embraced her hippie side with wavy red locks, a flowing maxi-skirt and cork heels (by Christian Louboutin), celeb stylist and new mum Rachel Zoe and Cougar Town star Courteney Cox, who looked Sixties-chic in a tweed A-line minidress and T-bar sandals.

Held at the house of Universal Studios boss Ron Meyer and his wife Kelly, the celebrity bash even managed to coax out music legend but publicity-shy Barbra Streisand, who attended with her longtime beau James Brolin.

By Maria Milano