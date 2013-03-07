Poppy Delevigne models Alberta Ferretti wedding dresses

Attention winter brides! Alberta Ferretti has just unveiled her second ever collection of drop-dead gorgeous wedding gowns during couture week in Paris on ethereal model Poppy Delevigne and we’re in love with every single one!

From chiffon floor-sweepers cut on the bias to lace confections fit for any aspiring Princess Catherine, these gowns are guaranteed to steal the scene. In fact, they were named after legendary and modern-day movie Greta, Marilyn, Audrey, Mia, Liz, Ava, Claudia, Catherine, Isabelle, Michelle, Scarlett, Penelope and Nicole.

The designer, who regularly dresses celebrities on the red carpet, said: “I believe that every woman on her wedding day wants to feel like a diva wearing a beautiful dreamy dress. Just like how the Hollywood movie stars create an important presence in red carpet gowns, I also want my brides to feel unique and special in the dresses that I have created for them. This is what I love to call white carpet.”

By Maria Milano