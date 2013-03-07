Pixie Lott launches 4th collection for Lipsy

Having launched her 4th collection for Lipsy in Manchester, Pixie Lott celebrated with the brand at Chelsea nightclub Public

Pixie Lott thrilled her fashion-forward fans with a performance at Manchester’s Arndale Centre to launch her fourth collection with Lipsy before heading back to London to party the night away with her celebrity fans at Chelsea hang out Public.

Having worn an electric blue Pixie Lott for Lipsy playsuit to meet and greet fans with an acoustic performance in Manchester, the blonde songstress slipped into a sequined bandeau mini dress teamed with black booties for the London party.

Made in Chelsea pals Caggie Dunlop and Francesca Hull were first on the Public red carpet and JLS songster Aston Merrygold worked the double denim trend to party with Pixie.