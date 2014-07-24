Pirelli Brings Their Sexy Calendar Bang Up-To-Date With First Curvy Star

The iconic Pirelli calendar has just been brought into the 21st century thanks to a very fashionable team and their first ever plus-size model star...

Kate Moss, Helena Christensen and Miranda Kerr are just some of the famous faces who have graced the iconic Pirelli calendar in the past but, thanks to a killer fashion team and the inclusion of their first ever 'curvy' model, we reckon that the 2015 edition is set to be the motor-sport brands most on-point offering yet.

Styled by French editor Carine Roitfeld, next years fetish themed-calendar will star Natalia Vodianova, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls and Tom Ford's rising star Gigi Hadid, but its the editions curvy model that we can't wait to see.

Candice Huffine has been in the modelling industry for 15 years, fronting the cover of i-D Magazine and starring in countless campaigns, but she's still honoured to be a part of such a world-renowned project.

Speaking of her time in the fashion industry, Candice was quick to add that she has '...always felt welcomed, but my presence on this set - the most glamorous in the world - is a sign that things are really changing'. And we couldn't be more for it...

Inspiration for the shoot includes Brigitte Bardot and Catwoman (although we have to wonder if the up-coming release of S&M film 50 Shades Of Grey had anything to do with the choice...), so we can expect plenty of boudoir bustiers modelled in black latex.

Shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Steven Meisel, starring some of our favourite models and styled by one of the worlds most fashionable women; this is one sexy calendar we definitely want to see...

A release date has not yet been confirmed but if previous sale dates are anything to go by, you can expect to see the first plus-size model to grace the Pirelli calendar by November.

By Maxine Eggenberger

