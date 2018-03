Though her style always stays demure, Pippa Middleton is known to love a bit of colour. Just think of her emerald green gown by Alice Temperley at the evening reception of the Royal Wedding.

PIPPA vs KATE STYLE-OFF

Yesterday Kate Middleton’s little sister went bold with her accessories – both her shoulder bag and ballet flats were poppy red, injecting some oomph to her dainty white summer smock. Even her coffee cup is colour co-ordinated!

Stay tuned for more Pippa style watch from team InStyle…

By Maria Milano