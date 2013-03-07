PICS: Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria's HOT LG advert

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria look gorgeous in Friends Fashion Fabulous ad for LG

Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria appear in a 15-second advert for the launch of two new LG mobile phones. The girls look ultra-glam as they chat, laugh and pose together as well as playing the role of fashion designers - natural territory for the dress, denim and eyewear designer, Victoria.

Victoria works her trademark sophisticated fashionista look in a black trouser suit with exaggerated shoulders before appearing in one of her own creations, a gold one-shoulder dress from her autumn/winter 2010 collection.

The Desperate Housewives star Eva starts off in a black bolero and alternates between a shimmery strapless black dress and a one-shoulder silk dress in this season’s must-have shade, nude.

We’re used to seeing both stars in their own various ads - but we LOVE the playful joint venture...

By Marisa Bate