Peter Pilotto To Collaborate With Target

One of London Fashion Week’s hottest tickets, Peter Pilotto, has announced it is the next designer brand to create a collection with American high-street store, Target.

Following in the footsteps of Matthew Williamson, Missoni and Phillip Lim, Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos - the designer duo behind the label - will be bringing their signature digi-prints and bright colours to a 70-strong piece collection for Target.

With the main label worn by the likes of Kristen Stewart, Miranda Kerr and Selena Gomez, Peter Pilotto’s upcoming high-street collaboration is likely to prove very popular with fashion-savvy shoppers who can’t afford the designer’s usual prices.

And if you’re worried you won’t be able to get your hands on a piece from the collection (Target is an American brand after all), fear not: Net-A-Porter will be stocking an edited selection of the range from 9 February 2014. OM