PEEK AT... Topshop’s covetable new AW11 Collection!

With chunky knitwear, glam rock separates and must-have winter coats, sneak a peek at the new Topshop AW11 collection…

NEW TOPSHOP COLLECTION

With new creative director Kate Phelan on board, the AW11 Topshop collection has an ultra fashion forward stance, translating all of our favourite trends from the AW11 shows and made them uber cool and accessible.

With bright chunky knitwear, tailored trousers, chiffons and faux furs, you’re winter wardrobe will be set.

TOPSHOP AW11 COLLECTION

Browse through to find the hottest pieces to stock up on ahead of the autumn season...