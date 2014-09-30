Paris Fashion Week: Stella McCartney SS15

The venues at Paris fashion week are pretty much the most impressive of all four cities, and the Opera House - where Stella McCartney always holds her show - is up there with the best of them. Even before the show starts, fashion editors are busy posting Instagram pictures of the gold ceiling or the beautifully tiled floors. But this show is a favourite with the fashion pack for its clothes as well, and this collection for SS15 didn't disappoint.

Most of the looks were top-to-toe in one colour. White, cream, blush and blue outfits of ribbed knitwear, jumpsuits, and skirts with frills and pleats were both minimalist and packed with details at the same time.

Rex Features

Much of the focus was at the back of pieces, with cape tops, knotted straps and tops that were cropped at the back and longer and the front. Some items had cut-out details, others were adorned with over sized buckles, like a pinafore dress whose straps criss-crossed at the front. There was also a spattering of oversized Seventies-style stitching, a trend we have seen elsewhere at the shows, so expect that to make an appearance on a high street near you soon.

The end of the show was a sudden riot of colour. We loved the checks in pale pink and blue on lightweight, summery dresses and tops and brighter blue and red applique and lace flowers, sometimes mixed with leopard print, were stunning.

Stella herself made an appearance too, taking to the runway arm-in-arm and deep in friendly chatter with Cara Delevingne for the finale.