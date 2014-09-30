Paris Fashion Week: Lanvin SS15

You can always count on Lanvin's main man Alber Elbaz to give eveningwear a very cool spin

Alber Elbaz gives good eveningwear – whether it's a long black gown cut neatly over one shoulder or a fun, red sequin dress overlaid with dark frayed fabric.

Striking just the right note between sexy and cool that makes the label such a draw with celebs on the red carpet (including Kim Kardashian who wore Lanvin to the Met ball this year and was sitting front row), the collection was swathed in satin, pearls, irridescent fabrics and golden embroidery which shimmered under the harsh bright spotlights.

It was the cleanest looks we loved the most. A white kimono top and black A-line skirt cinched in with a thick, gold-edged nude belt felt luxurious in its simplicity. Elbaz is fond of a statement necklace and this time there were giant pearls skewered onto gold bars or tablets tied around the neck with golden monkeys on them (we'd like to see how the high street interprets that one).

The House of Lanvin turned 125 this year, but in the hands of its creative director it still feels as fresh and as relevant as ever.