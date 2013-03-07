Paris Fashion Week: Lanvin, Celine, Givenchy, Christian Dior and more!

Luxe labels including Lanvin, Celine, Givenchy and Christian Dior pulled out all the stops over the weekend at Paris Fashion Week

Drama, romance, rainbow brights and cool winter cover-ups, Paris Fashion Week had it all and then some, with the likes of Christian Dior, Celine, Viktor & Rolf, Givenchy and Lavin showing their Autumn Winter 2012 collections in the fashion capital over the weekend

PARIS FASHION WEEK

With the question of John Galliano’s replacement at Christian Dior still the talk of the town, whisperings subsided as soon as the lights went down and a beautiful ballet-inspired collection in dove greys, dusty pinks and black hit the catwalk.

Meanwhile, the mood was celebratory at Lanvin with Alber Elbaz acknowledging his 10th year at the helm of the brand with an instant of hit of rainbow brights and ruffles, ripples and peplums galore. And as a special treat at the end of his show, Mr E. serenaded the fash-crowd with a version of Que Sera Sera.

With a runway lit by moonlight, Viktor & Rolf did drama like only the designer duo know how. Jumpsuits flowinglike liquid gold, opulent furs and sheer-paneled evening gowns were given a gothic edge with models sporting dark crimson lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

With an all together lighter and brighter theme, and model-of-the-moment Cara Delevigne on the catwalk, Cacharel charmed audiences with a soft palette of blues and perfect prints.

Although a stripped-back presentation, due to creative director Phoebe Philo being in the late stages of pregnancy, the Celine collection didn’t disappoint with the clean lines, rich hues and colour-block furs.

And with supple leathers, sleek silks and luxurious furs, Riccardo Tisci went for gothic allure adding a pop of colour in lace-trimmed dresses at Givenchy.

By Sarah Smith