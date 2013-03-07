Paris Fashion Week kicks off!

Olivia Palermo spotted in the front row as Rochas, Thierry Mugler and Dries Van Noten get Paris Fashion Week off to an edgy start

The fashion pack are in the final stretch of the Autumn Winter fashion shows, with some of the biggest names in the business set to take to the catwalk in the next week.

Things got off to a typically edgy start with Lady Gaga favourite Thierry Mugler showcasing sculpted minidresses complete with curved power shoulders and scalloped peplum skirts.

With a playsuit-clad Olivia Palermo sitting in the front row, Rochas meanwhile unveiled satin balloon-skirted ball gowns and classic separates stamped with graphic prints.

Brit boy Gareth Pugh’s silhouettes just keep getting bigger and bigger, with oversized coats with shaggy fur sleeves and hems enveloping models top to toe. There’s no chance of feeling the cold in one of these babies.

And the master of prints, Dries Van Noten, unveiled pattern-panelled coats and midiskirts in a palette of winter white and blue.

Set to take to the catwalk today are celeb faves Carven, Balenciaga and Nina Ricci.

By Maria Milano