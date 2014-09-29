Paris Fashion Week: Givenchy SS15

Riccardo Tisci was busy bringing sexy back to the house of Givenchy with his slick and sharp new ss15 collection on Sunday: spray-on corsets? Check! Plunging lace-up necklines? Check! Leather over the knee boots? Check, check, check!

It wasn't a collection for those who prefer a rainbow colour palette – though to be fair that wouldn't be particularly Givenchy in any season – and despite being summer-wear it remained heavy on the black and white, with occasional trips into burgundy and chocolate brown.

What lacked in colour was compensated for tenfold in the exquisite detailing, like the loops of leather stitching along intricate borders of his long monochrome jackets or the Roman centurion studded panels on dresses with necklines so low they almost grazed the belly button.

Kendall Jenner made an appearance walking in the show - her second Paris catwalk gig this season – with her sister Kim, bro-in-law Kanye and North watching from the sidelines. We think that Kim would have been pretty taken with all those body skimming looks too.