Paris Fashion Week: Dries Van Noten SS15

Dries Van Noten kicked off Paris Fashion Week in seriously cool style with a very dreamy collection of silk and stripe...

Had Dries Van Noten been spending a lot of time in the woods this summer? The catwalk at his Paris show on Wednesday was a dreamy patchwork of mossy carpet that just made you want to lie down on it (in fact, the models did exactly this during the finale), the invitation was a piece of moss encased in a Perspex box and even the sound track was birdsong rather than music.

But that’s where the comparisons ended, as the clothes were far brighter than anything you’d expect to find on a stroll through the New Forest...

The designer’s inspirations included eco warrior girls, Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Glastonbury, but these clothes were far to special to team with a pair of wellies. Instead, last summer’s popular pool slides were given a lift with a subtle platform sole.

Much of the collection was classic Van Noten - the pyjama-style prints, the metallic patches, the masculine pinstripes – but there was plenty of newness to delight die-hard fans, too. We loved the Liquorice Allsorts stripes on layered dresses and loose, wide trousers. Silk bomber jackets and spaghetti strap slip dresses were reminiscent of the Nineties.

And, if you’d been wondering about the new way to wear a bandeau top, we have the answer: over the top of a blazer. A handy solution if you’re not so keen on showing your midriff.

By Hannah Rochell