Paris Fashion Week: Dior SS15

Spare a thought for any pigeons flying into the Louvre's oldest courtyard, the Cour Carree, on Friday, who ran the risk of smacking beak-first into the enormous mirrored tent set up for Dior's ss15 show. Reflecting back the ornate renaissance pavilions and wings all around it, the mirror-covered venue was so simple and spectacular it might even rival Chanel's extravagant Grand Palais gig.

Inside the clothes were imbued with the same clever simplicity Raf Simons has injected into the House of Dior since his arrival in 2012.

Beginning with a clean palette of high neck all white trousers and tops, it wasn't long before the first peek of that familiar but now (thanks to some genius streamlining by Raf) modern New Look silhouette arrived in bell shaped skirts scattered with monochrome clusters of flowers.

Elegant mid blue suits enveloped waists, with rows of black buttons dotted along the pockets, while longer tailored coats had flourishes of jacquard detailing along the edges.

In comparison to previous collections, which have featured great punches of hot pink, orange and vivid green, the feel of this season was softer and more restrained. We liked it, even if the pigeons outside were less impressed.

By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia