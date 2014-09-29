Paris Fashion Week: Chloé SS15

There are some designers who like to go all great guns with the high-concept, avante-garde, headline grabbing stuff on their catwalks; the sort of bonkers creations about which you mother might say 'but who on earth is going to wear that?' Others, like Claire Waight-Keller at Chloé, show clothes you could happily walk backstage and yoink off the rails right away. This was a perfectly formed and hugely wearable collection.

There were just enough cool Sixties and Seventies trimmings to keep true to Chloe's core aesthetic, anchored with well-thought out tailoring and useful, flattering silhouettes. Cut-out broderie anglaise dresses wafted by teamed with nude lace-up gladiator sandals. Voluminous blouses spilled over the waistlines of dark denim high-waisted shorts (there was also a brilliant boiler suit in that same dark denim shade).

Rex Features

The bags, shaped like leather briefcases, swung nonchalantly on loopholes from the fingers of the models and the make-up was kept simple and minimal (very Chloé) with the sort of loose, shiny hair we all wish we could roll out of bed with in the morning.

No extravagant, high fashion looks here, just clothes we want hanging in our wardrobes right now.

By Lucy Pavia