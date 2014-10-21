Oscar De La Renta: His 15 Best Red Carpet Hits

RIP to the king of eveningwear, Oscar de la Renta. We look back on some of his greatest red carpet hits

Jackie Kennedy, 1962

A First Lady favourite, Oscar de la Renta made a name for himself in the Sixties when he began dressing Jackie Kennedy.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000

One of the designer's most loyal clients - her character Carrie Bradshaw even namechecks him in Sex And the City - we love this pink feathered number she wore to the Emmys in 2000, around the time she was becoming known for her style chops.

Halle Berry, 2002

Berry brought a bit of de la Renta drama to the premiere of Bond film Die Another Day with this monochrome number.

Mischa Barton, 2005

We love the neutral tone and elegant thin straps on this frock worn by the star back in her OC days.

Jessica Biel, 2008

Sometimes the hottest looks are the simplest. We like how she's offset this slick metallic Oscar de la Renta gown with a mussed up hair do.

Kristen Stewart, 2009

Glamour with a touch of goth girl cool. A perfect match for K-Stew.

Eva Mendes, 2010

Those giant peplums and bow waist are pure Oscar de la Renta. That taupe colour looks amazing on Eva too.

Jennifer Lawrence, 2011

Before she found mega-stardom with The Hunger Games, Jennifer plumped for this hot fuschia Oscar de la Renta look for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Michelle Williams, 2011

SO pretty! And that 50s style went just perfectly with Michelle's newly chopped pixie crop.

Allison Williams, 2012

The Girls star began her run of on-the-money red carpet looks when she picked this bottle green beauty for the 2012 Emmys.

Kiernan Shipka, 2012

Gorgeous detail and SUCH a pretty shape on her. The designer's dress was an age-appropriate choice for Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka.

Amy Adams, 2013

If there was one thing Oscar de la Renta excelled at, it was trains. Look at this romantic frou-frou number on Amy Adams at the 2013 Oscars. Top marks for the gorgeous silvery shade too.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2014

And speaking of trains, how can we not mention THIS little scene-stealer worn by Sarah Jessica Parker for The Met Ball this year (signed in red stitching by the man himself).

Taylor Swift, 2014

Another de la Renta Met Ball hit, this dress on Taylor Swift was one of our favourites of the whole night.

Here it is from the back....

Amal Alamuddin, 2014

For what would turn out to be his final big fashion commission, Oscar de la Renta created the bridal gown worn by the new Mrs Clooney on her wedding day earlier this month. A fitting finale for the man whose dresses embodied elegance and timeless style.

RIP to Mr de la Renta: the red carpet will be a far less glamorous place without you.

By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia