Oscar De La Renta Dies Aged 82

The fashion designer's family confirm he has lost his battle with cancer

Oscar de la Renta has died aged 82 after battling cancer, his family has confirmed.

Known for his glamorous eveningwear and red carpet show stoppers, de la Renta's creations were worn by Hollywood stars and First Ladies alike, with his fans numbering such diverse names as Sarah Jessica Parker, Hilary Clinton and Lady Gaga.

Most recently, the designer created a stunning wedding dress for human rights barrister Amal Alumuddin's marriage to George Clooney in Venice earlier this month.

Born in 1932 in the Dominican Republic, de la Renta learned his trade under the likes of Cristobel Balebciaga, Lanvin and Balmain before setting up his own ready-to-wear label in 1965. After dressing Jackie Kennedy in the 1960s, his name was cemented in the industry and de la Renta became the go-to designer for those looking for elegant, sumptuous and feminine gowns.

Just six days ago, Oscar de la Renta named British-born Peter Copping as his successor at the label, marking the first time someone other than de la Renta himself would oversee the creative directorship of the brand.

'I'm very happy Peter has agreed to join us. He is a great talent and along with our shared design sensibilities, we both have a deep curiosity about the wider world, from music and art to architecture and gardens,' de la Renta said of the appointment.

'Our industry has not always done the best job when it comes to changes in design leadership. My hope is that, in leading this selection, and actively participating in the transition, I can ensure the right design future for our company and brand.'

This morning social media has been flooded with tributes to de la Renta from the fashion industry, including Karlie Kloss with whom he was close, Naomi Campbell and Coco Rocha, as well as Kristin Davies, Taylor Swift and J Lo.

https://twitter.com/karliekloss/status/524396872417685504 The world lost one of the most extraordinary people that I have ever met. Thank you for helping me… http://t.co/fsJ4JCExQQ — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) October 21, 2014

https://twitter.com/KristinDavis/status/524428334751428608 #OscardelaRenta I am thankful to have met such a beautiful human being. pic.twitter.com/SiR09WYsa0 — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) October 21, 2014

https://twitter.com/cocorocha/status/524411617736671232 I'll always remember him as a gentleman and class act. Oscar was never afraid to speak his mind or share his point of view #OscardelaRenta — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) October 21, 2014

https://twitter.com/zoesaldana/status/524398819383861248 Iconic legendary genius, gone but definitely not forgotten #OscarDeLaRenta My heart goes out to the De La Renta family. -ZS — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) October 21, 2014

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/524380388568096768 My all-time favorite designer has passed away. Oscar, it was an honor to wear your creations and to… http://t.co/AOfPZbHg1i — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2014