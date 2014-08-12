Online Clothes Shopping: The InStyle Guide

The best places for bargain online clothes and accessories shopping... Everyone wants to know them. Fashion Editor Amy Bannerman shares her insider knowledge...

Best For Dresses...

COVETIQUE

It's online only, so you don't have to sift through loads of stuff, and it only stocks high-end and mid-market labels. It's all checked for authenticity, and you can return unwanted pieces. Genius.



Best For Discounted Designer Brands...

TK MAXX

My favourite branch is in Covent Garden, London, where I picked up a black patent leather Celine coat for just £500. The original price was £6,800! TK Maxx is also really great for beauty products from well-known brands.

THE OUTNET

As well as plenty of past-season clothing, the sister site to Net-A-Porter has its own brand, Iris & Ink, which is a capsule collection of designer classics to pair with your bargain designer finds. The 'Dress Me' section is brilliant - like having your own personal stylist.



Best For Designer Accessories...

BRAND ALLEY

The shoe and handbag sales are the best, regularly stocking past season Celine, Marni SSaint Laurent and Chloe. Don't miss the clearance section either - you can find some real gems here.



Best For Social Shopping...

BUY MY WARDROBE

This is a bit like eBay with a social element. Find out about exclusive fashion -recycling events held across London, have a root inside the wardrobes of designers, muses and fashion editors, and then buy their pre-loved items.



Best For Shoes...

YOOX

There's a vast selection, including new designers like Simone Rocha (eee!) and Dominic Jones. Buying shoes online isn't always straightforward, so I'd advise buying two pairs in different sized - then you can just return one.

Best For The Thrill...

EBAY

The bidding process isn't for everyone, but it means you get some great bargains and I've bought some of my favourite things on eBay. Don't limit yourself ot the UK site, the French eBay is brimming with classic like Chanel, Carven and Sonia Rykiel.



Best For Bargains...

ETSY

A one-stop shop for small vintage retailers, allowing you to enjoy a boutique feel from the comfort of your home computer. It's a great place to pick up lovely craft items (and craft just so happens to be a MASSIVE trend for AW14).