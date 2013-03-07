One dress, 10 ways to wear it

Check out the most versatile dress in the world!

From Vanessa Knox, the woman who brought you Isabella Oliver (the stylish maternity range yummy mummies-to-be can’t live without) comes the world’s most versatile dress – you can style it a whopping 10 different ways!

SEE HOW TO STYLE IT IN THE VIDEO!

The Anastasia dress can be transformed into a halter-neck top, a strapless shift, even a one-shoulder frock! It’ll be the hardest working item in your wardrobe and the fashion maths are a no-brainer – you get 10 dresses for a mere £170! Style steal indeed.

Available at www.vanessaknox.com

By Maria Milano