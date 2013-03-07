Olsen twins launch handbag line!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launch a collection of handbags for The Row with a fashionista-studded do in Barneys, NYC

Fashion’s most famous twins have recently expanded their fashion empire to include mouth-watering arm candy! Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who between them must own the world’s largest collection of designer handbags from Alexander Wang’s studded bucket bag to Givenchy’s Pandora tote, launched a line-up of sleek-looking, logo-less bags for their designer label, The Row, with a fashion bash in Barneys, NYC.

Flanking their younger (but taller and equally-stunning) actress sister, Elizabeth, the twins, who found childhood stardom on America’s hit TV show Full House at the tender age of nine months, introduced the collection to the Big Apple’s top socialites and fashionistas in a combination of sleek tailoring (MK) and pretty prints (Ash’s maxidress).

Inspired by the sleek tailoring of London’s Savile Row (hence the name), the twins’ fashion line is known for its chic shapes and impeccable craftsmanship. The handbag range, which includes clutches, shoulder bags and totes, complements the clothing perfectly and, if Mary-Kate and Ashley’s previous launches are anything to go by, a guaranteed sell-out, no matter the price. The Olsen twins also own a diffusion label, Elizabeth and James, named after their younger siblings.

By Maria Milano