Olivier Rousteing Just Revealed Balmain's Catwalk Model Cast And It Is Amazing

Balmain's creative director took to Instagram to unveil the high-profile models set to walk the labels runway later today and, needless to say, it's quite the line up...

Olivier Rousteing has been a very busy man over the past couple of weeks gearing up for his highly anticipated second collection for Balmain, which will be shown at Paris Fashion Week this afternoon.

His AW14 range has been a BIG fashion hit - everyone from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Cameron Diaz has shown the collection some love this season - but it appears that Rousteing is way more excited about his design offerings for SS15. And, if his Instagram posts are anything to go by, it's set to be quite the show.

For the last week, Olivier has been posting cryptic photos complete with teasing captions, all alluding to the fact that this show is going to be very raunchy. In one post featuring two lingerie clad models in high heels, Rousteing hints that his show will follow the same vampy lines as the shot.

'I DIDNT KNOW I CAN T TALK ABOUT SEX #parisfashionweek @balmainparis #areyouready? #Balmainshow #itsgettinghotinhere #censured.'

Clearly, his catwalk extravaganza is going to be no place for the faint-hearted...

In the midst of hot-under-the-collar posts, Olivier also made a shock move by choosing to share his model line up with his Insta-followers. They image may be blurry, but we can already make out some starry names in the roster.

It might not come as much of a surprise, but it looks like Olivier has enlisted the talents of his close model pal Kendall Jenner once again to appear in his show. A family friend of the entire Kardashian Klan, we'd expect nothing less than for Kendall to lead the Balmain Brigade with Kim Kardashian watching from the FROW.

We're willing to bet money on the fact that she'll be there with North in tow to cheer her half-sister on come 2pm...

Other models who appear in cast in the show are just as impressive. Look closely and you'll spot Jourdan Dunn in the bottom right hand corner and Moschino's head-Barbie muse, Sasha Luss, in the third row.

Olivier has done all he can to build up the hype for today's show. We don't know about you, but we can't wait to see what we're in for...

By Maxine Eggenberger