Olivia Palermo Takes Us Behind The Scenes On Her Aquazzura Shoe Range

Take a trip across the world with OP and Aquazzura as they give us a sneak peek of their highly anticipated collaboration in this stunning behind the scenes video...

The Olivia Palermo X Aquazzura shoe collaboration is almost here and to whet our fashion appetites even further, the 28-year-old style icon and writer has let us in on the making of the very special heels in an amazing behind the scenes video.

From the Florentine cobblers to the sophisticated campaign shoot in New York, we follow Olivia and Aquazzura's main man Edgardo Osorio as they take their collaborative collection of shoes across the world together. Now that's a road trip we wouldn't have minded tagging along on...

The collection, which consists of six different designs that are modelled in various colourways, is everything we've come to expect from Olivia; undoubtedly glamorous but still refined and elegant. These too are ethos mirrored in the Aquazzura brand itself, making this, indisputably, the most perfect of partnerships.

We caught up with the sartorial maven to hear about the stunning collection in our September edition of InStyle. She revealed that to gain inspiration for the range: 'We went through all the shoes in my closet in New York, then Edgardo's archives in Florence, and met the craftsmen in Aquazzura's Tuscan factories. We were on the same page in terms of styles, and I feel we've created the perfect survival pack of shoes for every woman's wardrobe.' Covering all bases from over the knee boots to barely-there strap heels, we can't help but agree that is exactly what they have done.

Aquazzura

Our ultimate pick of the crop (trust us, it was hard to narrow down a fave) has to be these stunning black suede heeled sandals featuring a showstopping draped jewel and silver chain heel. The on-trend front tie, sleek heel and minimal strap across the toe keep the shoe effortlessly chic allowing the gems to really exude a wow factor. Excuse us while we look down at the shoes we're currently wearing with disdain.

Aquazzura X Olivia Palermo will be available to buy exclusively from Net-A-Porter.com from August 20. We don't know about you, but this is one piece of heel history we can't wait to buy into. Well, if they're good enough for OP...

Check out the stunning behind the scenes video for yourselves below.

By Maxine Eggenberger