Olivia Palermo stars in Freda at Matches video

Olivia Palermo has hit the whirlwind that is London Fashion Week and we caught up with her at the Freda at Matches brunch celebrating her starring role in their A/W campaign video

We're huge fans of Olivia Palermo's cleverly put together style at InStyle.co.uk and so we seized the opportunity to have a quick fash chat with the starlet over a very civilised brunch at the Langham hotel.

'London is my favourite city [fashionwise] because it has an edge to it. Milan is all about the tailoring and Paris speaks for itself… But I love London fashion,' she told us.

The starlet was toting the brand new Alexa bag by Mulberry 'it's my new favourite' she told us. (FYI she has the chocolate/black leopard print version). She was looking rather fab in a selection of pieces by Freda at Matches whose A/W campaign video she's starring in.

The short film, shot by Kate Elson aka Karen Elson's twin sister, sees her at her home in London trying on different outfits from the A/W Freda at Matches collection… We can't think of a better idea, after all we've been dying to see how Olivia puts her looks together since she first hit our fashion radar.

The starlet will be busy for the rest of fashion week 'I'm checking out a few shows, amd I'm most excited about Burberry, Christopher Kane, Matthew Williamson and the Mulberry presentation' she told us. And will she be attending any fashion parties? 'I'm going to the Mulberry party but my focus is the fashion shows.'

Too right, best not wear yourself out in those sky-high heels, Olivia.

By Pat McNulty