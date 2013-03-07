Olivia Palermo launches style blog!

It was only a matter of time before international fashion starlet Olivia Palermo launched her own blog. With style musings on everything from fashion and accessories to travel and interior decorating, oliviapalermo.com is set to become one of the most visited blogs on the web.
In her first few entries, Palermo describes her highlights of the international fashion shows, her love of London (YAY!) and her fashion rules of the new season.
If you’re an avid Olivia P fashion follower (and who isn’t?), sign up to the newsletter for regular style updates.
By Maria Milano
