Olivia Palermo Finally Creates A Shoe Range

Teaming up with her go-to heel favourite Aquazzura, Olivia Palermo has answered our fashion dreams and created an exclusive range of covetable heels...

Olivia Palermo has answered our fashion dreams as it has just been unveiled that the 28-year-old socialite and bonafide style maven is set to release her own range of hot heels in an amazing collaboration with one of her all-time favourite shoe brands, Aquazzura. Can you tell we're excited...?

Officially confirming the much-hyped news, Olivia sweetly said ‘I think it is no secret that I love a good shoe’ and we can't help but agree - we can remember more of her stunning shoe choices than we care to admit. ‘The Aquazzura aesthetic very much fits my own, so it made sense to collaborate with my good friend Edgardo [Osorio]’ she said. And we're so glad you did, OP.

Aquazzura

Named simply Aquazzura x Olivia Palermo, the range will consist of six styles and will be available to buy from September. While Aquazzura aren't exactly known for their, ahem, friendly price tags, we reckon that for a piece of Olivia's faultless style, the pay-out will definitely be worth it.

The brand might have only released these sketches as a teaser for the range, but we reckon that Olivia's been secretly wearing them right under our noses. How sneaky!

Just a couple of weeks ago, after her wedding to Johannes Huebl, OP was spotted at Elie Saab's Couture show in Paris wearing a show-stopping pair of unidentified heels. Now, we're not saying we're the next Sherlock Holmes but we reckon that the sketch above looks way too similar to the shoes she sported to the show below, and boy are they gorgeous...

Rex Features

She might think she's been sly, but where Olivia Palermo and shoes are concerned, nothing gets past us... Even if these mystery heels are part of the capsule, we still can't wait to see the rest of the range.

By Maxine Eggenberger

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.