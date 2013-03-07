Oasis launches premium denim range

From 70s flares to wax-coated drainpipes, Oasis has the on-trend jeans your wardrobe needs for autumn/winter

Oasis has always been the high street leader in well-cut, well-priced jeans but with the launch of its Premium Denim Range it’s about to rival even the best designer ranges.

SHOP THE LATEST FASHION TRENDS

Whether you’re in the market for cherry-coloured skinnies for the perfect colour-blocking outfit, Seventies flares to wear with your new-season platforms or a wax-coated pair to wear to an upcoming festival, Oasis is your one-stop shop. Our personal faves are the bright fuchsia skinny stretch jeans and the classic-cut indigo Audreys, with their perfect above-the-ankle crop.

CHECK OUT OUR DENIM GUIDE

Find the Premium Denim Range in Oasis stores nationwide from today. Prices start at £55.

By Maria Milano