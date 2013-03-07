NYFW: Front Row Fashionistas!

From Sarah Jessica Parker to Katie Holmes, we've been star-spotting on the front row at New York Fashion Week...

Front row at New York Fashion is THE place to be seen for all celebs - and SJP, Katie Holmes and Julianne Moore were just a few of the big names to grace the coveted seats.

At Oscar de la Renta, Sarah Jessica Parker sat in the front row alongside fashion editors and stylists, Rachel Zoe among them. Wearing a gorgeous piece from the label's Resort 11 collection and perfume that she'd picked up at his previous event, she was the perfect showcase for all Oscar de la Renta's creations!

READ NYFW NEWS HERE

Across town the Calvin Klein presentation drew several big name celebs. Relaxing in the front row were Julianne Moore, Kerry Washington, Isabel Lucas and Katie Holmes (pictured), looking glowing in their classic, simple, clean-cut pieces. The girls even posed together for this fab photo!

SEE THE LATEST PARTY PHOTOS HERE

But our favourite front row yesterday has to go be that at Gwen Stefani’s L.A.M.B presentation, purely for maximum cute-factor.

Among celebrities, editors and friends was Gwen’s husband Gavin Rossdale and their son Kingston. He perched on his dad’s lap, studiously observing all the looks, and even joined his mum on stage for her applause. Even little Zuma was in attendance in the second row behind daddy!

Also in attendance were former Spice Girl Mel B and Debbie Harry, making it a truly fabulous affair.

We can't wait to go celeb-watching front rows at London Fashion Week!

SEE NYFW FRONT ROW PICTURES HERE

By Charlotte Owen