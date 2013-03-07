Nude dominates the Golden Globes red carpet!

Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron and Jessica Chastain lead the trend for show-stopping nude-hued dresses at the Golden Globes

From Angelina Jolie’s ivory satin gown to Charlize Theron’s blush confection, whites and flesh tones ruled the Golden Globes red carpet.

SEE ALL THE GOLDEN GLOBES CELEBRITY PICTURES

Sounds bridal? Trust us, it wasn’t. While Ange’s dress boasted a crimson peak at the bust, Jessica Chastain’s Givenchy couture gown came encrusted with pearls and a high neck and Charlize’s number boasted a va-va-voom thigh-high slit.

Meanwhile, a host of stars’ neautral-hued gowns were embellished with sequins; Nicole Richie in Julien Macdonald, Diane Lane in Reem Acra, Elle Macpherson in Zac Posen, Kate Beckinsale in Roberto Cavalli; or out-size rocks as with Heidi Klum’s Lorraine Schwartz statement necklace.

Starlets who bucked the trend included Glee’s Dianna Agron in scarlet Giles, Reese Witherspoon in a beyond-sexy Zac Posen gown and the statuesque Rooney Mara who worked another edgy black number, this time by Givenchy.

By Maria Milano