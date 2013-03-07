November InStyle is out!

From aviator jackets to red lippy, discover our hot list for this month in the new November issue!

1. Red lips

The beauty equivalent of the little black dress, red lipstick is the ultimate dress-up weapon. We take the guesswork out of getting that perfect pout and making it stay put.

2. Perfume

Coco Chanel once said: "A woman who doesn't wear perfume has no future." We quite agree. Check out our pick of the best new scents around.

3. Aviator jackets

We've been longing for winter ever since Burberry sent a parade of models all wrapped up in sheepskin-lined aviators. Toasty AND trendy is what it's all about this season.

4. Rose Byrne

She's locked lips on screen with Brad Pitt and stars in next year’s X-Men: First Class. We predict that by this time next year she’ll be a household name.

5. Wedge peep-toe boots

Is it a shoe? Is it a boot? Who cares, it’s the best thing that’s happened to our shoe wardrobe since the kitten heel. Comfy yet still sexy enough to pull together any ensemble, these babies make ankle boots seem so last season.



SEE FASHION PHOTOS OF NOVEMBER'S STYLISH COVER GIRL, GINNIFER GOODWIN

By Maria Milano