Nicole Scherzinger - InStyle's October Cover Girl - Takes The LFW FROW By Storm

Nicole Scherzinger has been out in force at London Fashion Week, managing to squeeze in some of the most important FROW's in a series of stunning ensembles. And today was certainly is no different...

We clocked the gorgeous singer - and InStyle's October cover girl - first at Matthew Williamson, where she sported a killer combo of a black leather skirt adorned with printed shooting stars and an edgy red crop knit complete with applique beading in the shape of daisies. Finishing off her rock 'n' roll worthy ensemble, Nicole chose a pair of black satin lace-up boots to compliment her look. Yep, this girls got it all going on.

Then, literally a matter of minutes later (the shows tend to run back to back and in several locations around the capital. Handy, huh?), another member of the InStyle team spotted Nicole at her next fashion-stop of the day; Temperley's SS15 catwalk, held at the beyond stunning Royal Institute Of British Architects venue across town.

Not only was her timing somewhat miraculous, but she even found a minute to change into another covetable get-up, this time consisting of a graphic butterfly printed dress complete with an on-point drop hem which she then paired with seriously sexy over-the-knee boots. Gorgeous.

Ever the pro, you'd never have known that Nicole had just been through a super-speedy outfit change as her hair and make-up were still perfectly in-tact. For anyone thats ever tired to change swiftly in the back of a car, you'll know that's no small feat...

With other huge fashion shows still on the agenda, we can only but hope we see more of our October girl FROW-side over the next few days. Save us a seat, will you Nicole?

By Maxine Eggenberger