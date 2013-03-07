Nicole Scherzinger and Emily Mortimer wow in maxidresses

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger and actress Emily Mortimer each took to the Cars 2 premiere in LA in a billowing maxi-dress, proving it’s still top of the style list!

The maxi-dress is still going strong, as evidenced by its regular appearance on the red carpet. This weekend Nicole Scherzinger modelled the latest trend in maxis, the slashed-to-the-thigh number, at the Cars 2 premiere in LA. Flanked by her long-time beau and Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton, the American X Factor judge wowed the crowds in her raspberry-hued one-shoulder gown that showed off her ultra-toned legs. We just adore the colour contrast of her glossy dark mane against the bright pink of the dress.

Also working a slit-to-there satin maxi in a jewel tone was British actress Emily Mortimer, who voices one of the characters in the cartoon film. Like Nicole, Emily emphasised her teeny waist with a belt. Both ladies kept the focus on their dresses with classic leg-lengthening nude courts.

Long live the maxi!

By Maria Milano