Nicole Richie hosts dinner with My-Wardrobe to launch Winter Kate’s latest collection

We can’t get enough of Nicole Richie’s fashion line Winter Kate! Last night the LA fashion maven hosted a private dinner with My-Wardrobe at Soho House to introduce the new autumn collection. InStyle attended the dinner and ladies, it did not disappoint.

Richie looked sensational sporting a long print maxi gown and chic leather jacket for the occasion (both her own designs.) She paired it with sleek hair and smokey eye makeup.

“I love London, even with the rain, it’s always great,” said Nicole, before taking us through her favourite pieces. The Autumn Winter Kate lineup includes beautiful wafty maxi dresses, tailored jackets, cute floaty print blouses, along with fabulous jewellery and shoe designs. (The boots are already on our wish list!)

“The collection is inspired by a lot of things. The fabrics were really important to me. Everything feels really great to wear,” explained Nicole.

Winter Kate's Autumn collection is set to launch online at My-Wardrobe from September. Prices will run from £32 for jewellery pieces to £437 for a dress. Mark your diaries!

By Lucie Greene