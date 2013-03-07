Nicole Richie honoured at style awards

Fashionista and designer Nicole Richie is named Style Influencer of the Year at the ACE Awards

Looking sleek and stunning in a plunging black gown by Antonio Berardi, mum-of-two Nicole Richie was awarded the accolade by the Accessories Council at the ACE Aawrds in New York last night.

And what a contribution she’s made to fashion! On top of designing her House of Harlow 1960 and Winter Kate clothing and jewellery lines, Nicole has us swooning over her outfits and handbags every time she steps out the door!

At the awards Richie was joined by models Agyness Deyn and Coco Rocha and designers Christian Louboutin and Diane von Furstenberg.

Other honourees included Brits Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig for accessory brand launch of the year for Marchesa and our very own milliner-to-the-stars, Philip Treacy.

By Maria Milano