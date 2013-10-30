Nicole Kidman Is A Sultry Screen Siren In New Jimmy Choo Campaign

Nicole Kidman bears more than a passing resemblance to Brigitte Bardot in her shoot for Jimmy Choo's Resort 2014 collection.

With her long, tousled waves styled into a beehive and a heavy eyelid-skimming fringe, Nicole looks every inch the classic '60s screen siren.

Letting the shoes (and her endless legs) do the talking, Nicole was simply styled in a retro-style black swimsuit as she posed alone on a deserted beach.

Speaking about casting Nicole for the campaign, Jimmy Choo's Creative Director, Sandra Choi, said: 'Yet again Nicole has perfectly captured the strength and complexity of the Jimmy Choo woman; the depth of her character also conveys the playful and sultry mood of our Cruise collection. She radiates with the magnetic aura of iconic actresses from the ‘60s.'

And while we might not choose to wear Choo's strappy stilettos on a sandy beach - as beautiful as they are - we'll definitely be trying to channel Nicole's smouldering 60s look.

Speaking about starring in the Jimmy Choo campaign, her second to date, Nicole said: 'I really enjoyed being able to play a role that was playful and free of any inhibitions referencing iconic actresses from the ‘60s. I embraced the feeling of summer holidays spent at the beach where you always feel up for a dare and having fun.'

We second that, Nicole.

By Olivia Marks