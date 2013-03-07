Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift style up Country Awards

Actress Nicole Kidman sports Stella McCartney while singer Taylor Swift sparkles at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville

Now she’s a busy mum of four, Nicole Kidman may not have much time to hit the red carpet, but when she does, she makes sure she looks totally unique.

The redhead beauty chose a circle-printed dress from Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2012 collection for the Country Music Awards, which she attended with her crooner husband Keith Urban.

And Kidman wasn’t the only stylish star on the carpet. Taylor Swift shone in a shimmering printed minidress and Carrie Underwood worked an asymmetrical black zebra print dress. Wild!

Look out for these same beauties at the CMA Awards tonight!

By Maria Milano