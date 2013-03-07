Nicola Roberts’ cosy performance outfit!

Singer and InStyle fave Nicola Roberts performs in London in a sparkly gold knitted jumper – WE WANT!

We’ve been drooling over all sorts of metallic jumpers of late, mostly from Zara, and are now ready to take the plunge after seeing stylista Nicola Roberts working her gold version at a London concert.

The songstress teamed the sparkly knit with a pair of skinny jeans and killer courts for her performance at The Carphone Warehouse on Oxford Street, where she was promoting the new Nokia Lumia 800 mobile phone.

It’s been a stylish week for the Girls Aloud star, who hit InStyle’s film bash on Tuesday night in a stunning ruffled little black dress.

By Maria Milano