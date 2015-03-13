Next Season Right Now: 3 Paris Fashion Week Trends We Can't Wait To Try

Paris Fashion Week wasn't just about Kim and Kanye. There were some pretty gorgeous clothes too. Here are the catwalk looks we liked so much we want to wear them now (plus a few we'll be giving a miss)

1) Long jumpers with pretty skirts

This is one of those rare fashion moments when a trend pitches up that is both a) comfy and b) looks good on pretty much everyone. We know a certain Mr Zoolander stole most of the limelight at the Valentino show, but we also loved the dark shimmery skirts overlain with long knitted jumpers. We'll be wearing ours with a flat chelsea boot, but if you want to embrace that ubiquitous AW15 seventies vibe try a chunky platform heel.

2) Kitten heels

Love them or loathe them, these babies are making a comeback back thanks to Miu Miu. Avoid going too '1998 Mum at a wedding' by wearing them with cropped trousers or roll-up denim.

3) Jumbo corduroy

The thick light brown corduroy was the texture which caught our eye at the Chloe show. Again, this is a very 70s look (Chloe is a past master at that particular decade), but if you're not brave enough to wear it in dungaree form try an A-line skirt or a pair of trousers. Keep your silhouette from looking too bulky by balancing it out with some contrastingly light knitwear or slim-fitting leather.

And here's what we WON'T be trying...

Because some looks really are best left to the models.

Such as what we're calling 'moustache jewellery':

Or this 'duvet dress'