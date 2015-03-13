Next Season Right Now: 3 Paris Fashion Week Trends We Can't Wait To Try

1) Long jumpers with pretty skirts
This is one of those rare fashion moments when a trend pitches up that is both a) comfy and b) looks good on pretty much everyone. We know a certain Mr Zoolander stole most of the limelight at the Valentino show, but we also loved the dark shimmery skirts overlain with long knitted jumpers. We'll be wearing ours with a flat chelsea boot, but if you want to embrace that ubiquitous AW15 seventies vibe try a chunky platform heel.
2) Kitten heels
Love them or loathe them, these babies are making a comeback back thanks to Miu Miu. Avoid going too '1998 Mum at a wedding' by wearing them with cropped trousers or roll-up denim.
3) Jumbo corduroy
The thick light brown corduroy was the texture which caught our eye at the Chloe show. Again, this is a very 70s look (Chloe is a past master at that particular decade), but if you're not brave enough to wear it in dungaree form try an A-line skirt or a pair of trousers. Keep your silhouette from looking too bulky by balancing it out with some contrastingly light knitwear or slim-fitting leather.
And here's what we WON'T be trying...
Because some looks really are best left to the models.
Such as what we're calling 'moustache jewellery':
Or this 'duvet dress'